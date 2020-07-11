Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to send patients to its jumbo COVID-care facilities first

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the BMC has come out with a proposal of sending patients in Mumbai must to its jumbo COVID-care facilities first.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, patients will only be sent to the private hospitals if the jumbo centres have no vacant bed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held meeting with Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal and had asked to take measures for improving the credibility of the jumbo so that more patients go there.
Meanwhile, BMC has decided to outsource ICU beds at jumbo COVID-19 facilities. The BMC will allow private entities to take over ICU beds or critical care sections. But, private entities will have to provide their own manpower, including doctors and other medical and non-medical staff.
The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 90,000-mark on Friday with 1,354 new patients coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The case count in the financial capital of the country rose to 90,149 while the death toll reached 5,202 with 73 new fatalities.
