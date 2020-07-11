Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to send patients to its jumbo COVID-care facilities first

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the BMC has come out with a proposal of sending patients in Mumbai must to its jumbo COVID-care facilities first.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, patients will only be sent to the private hospitals if the jumbo centres have no vacant bed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held meeting with Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal and had asked to take measures for improving the credibility of the jumbo so that more patients go there.