Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to seal entire building, instead of particular floor if COVID-19 case detected in western suburbs

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has decided that it will seal entire building, in western suburbs, instead of only the particular floor where a COVID-19 case was detected.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivli and Malad are witnessing an increase in number of cases. The civic body has said that all residents of these housing societies will have to be quarantined for 14 days and no entry or exit will allowed.
The BMC’s R-North ward assistant municipal commissioner, Sandhya Nandekar, told the leading that the civic body has decided to seal the entire building for breaking the chain. She further said that most cases are from non-slums areas, which means that those in high-rises are not taking precautions.
Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll also rose to 5,927 with 55 patients succumbing, it said.
The BMC has said that 1,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,102. Mumbai’s recovery rate of coronavirus patients has also gone up to 72 per cent from 71 per cent the day before, the BMC said.
Based on the past seven days' data, the city has an average case doubling rate of 61 days and average case growth rate of 1.14 per cent. Mumbai's case doubling rate was 20 days and growth rate was 3.64 per cent as of June 2, the BMC said.
The case doubling rate was 10 days on May 10 and five days on April 15. Now, two out of 24 civic wards in the city have a doubling rate of over 100 days.The H-east ward that includes areas like Bandra east and Khar east has the highest doubling rate of 129 days. The R-Central ward that includes the Borivali area in Western suburbs has the lowest doubling rate of 32 days.
(Inputs from Agencies)
