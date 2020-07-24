Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to seal entire building, instead of particular floor if COVID-19 case detected in western suburbs

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has decided that it will seal entire building, in western suburbs, instead of only the particular floor where a COVID-19 case was detected.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivli and Malad are witnessing an increase in number of cases. The civic body has said that all residents of these housing societies will have to be quarantined for 14 days and no entry or exit will allowed.

The BMC’s R-North ward assistant municipal commissioner, Sandhya Nandekar, told the leading that the civic body has decided to seal the entire building for breaking the chain. She further said that most cases are from non-slums areas, which means that those in high-rises are not taking precautions.