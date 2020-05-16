Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to provide ambulance to Covid care centres

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide ambulance support to the different Covid care centre facilities on a continuous basis.
Additional Commissioner P Velrasu in his order issued late Thursday evening has directed that ward officers will provide each vehicle with Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kits for one week in advance to the driver and the helper of the ambulance.
The drivers and cleaners will be given food and they will be allowed to use washroom facilities at the Covid care centre. Further, Velrasu said the BMC will help the needy private clinics inside and near containment zones with PPE kits to facilitate checking of people who display symptoms.
Nearly 1,000 PPE kits will be made available from Andheri Sports Complex immediately. ‘’The private clinics shall help in early identification of corona infected persons which would help in early isolation and extending medical assistance,’’ said Velrasu in his order.
Meanwhile, in another order issued by the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that the nodal person for conducting the sanitization programme at Covid 19 patients premises will be the assistant engineer of solid waste management of the ward and the onus of sanitization activity will henceforth be with the Solid Waste Management Department.
The Pest Control officers will initially train the specially appointed staff by the SWM Department regarding sanitization and coordinate about Covid 19 cases received from the hospitals and the complaints received from the citizens and VIPs.
The Assistant Commissioners will ensure that the Pest Control officers and their staff will concentrate on conducting crusades for Anopheles detection and conduct indoor residual spraying at building construction sites for Anopheles control for Dengue vector control and poison baiting at flooding spots for prevention of Leptospirosis.
