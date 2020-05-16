Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to provide ambulance to Covid care centres

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide ambulance support to the different Covid care centre facilities on a continuous basis.

Additional Commissioner P Velrasu in his order issued late Thursday evening has directed that ward officers will provide each vehicle with Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kits for one week in advance to the driver and the helper of the ambulance.

The drivers and cleaners will be given food and they will be allowed to use washroom facilities at the Covid care centre. Further, Velrasu said the BMC will help the needy private clinics inside and near containment zones with PPE kits to facilitate checking of people who display symptoms.

Nearly 1,000 PPE kits will be made available from Andheri Sports Complex immediately. ‘’The private clinics shall help in early identification of corona infected persons which would help in early isolation and extending medical assistance,’’ said Velrasu in his order.