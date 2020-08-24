Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to procure 50,000 rapid antigen kits to ramp up testing in city

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will ramp up their testing in the city from next week.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, in order to ramp up COVID-19 testing, the BMC will procure 50, 000 more rapid antigen kits by September. The civic body has so far exhausted over 70% of the rapid antigen kits to test for COVID-19.

As per the report, the civic body has conducted over 72,000 rapid antigen tests till August 22, of which nearly 4, 000 have resulted in a positive.