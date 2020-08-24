Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to procure 50,000 rapid antigen kits to ramp up testing in city

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will ramp up their testing in the city from next week.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, in order to ramp up COVID-19 testing, the BMC will procure 50, 000 more rapid antigen kits by September. The civic body has so far exhausted over 70% of the rapid antigen kits to test for COVID-19.
As per the report, the civic body has conducted over 72,000 rapid antigen tests till August 22, of which nearly 4, 000 have resulted in a positive.
The rapid antigen test allows faster diagnosis without laboratory examination of samples and results are available within 30 minutes, but are less sensitive compared to RT-PCR tests. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the rapid antigen detection test is conducted on the nasal swab sample and it checks for the presence of antigens, or foreign substances which trigger an immune response, in people.
Meanwhile, a total of six new cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday. With this, total number of cases rose to 2,711 including 2,367 discharges and 84 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Meanwhile, as many as 991 new COVID-19 cases, 690 recoveries and 34 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increased to 1,36,348 in Mumbai, including 18,565 active cases, 1,10,069 recovered cases and 7,419 deaths, BMC said.
