Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to penalise 20,000 citizens everyday for not wearing masks

To contain the spread of coronavirus ahead of the festive season, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that it has launched a mass drive against those not wearing face masks. The BMC said that the mass drive will continue for at least a month and it will penalise nearly 20,000 such citizens every day.

In a statement, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said: "A large number of citizens under MCGM do not wear face MASKS and this can lead to situation getting difficult in future, thereby delaying further opening up of Mumbai."

BMC chief said that he will himself monitor the situation every day. "MCGM is initiating a mass drive of penalising approx. 20,000 citizens per day found without wearing masks in public life and MCGM has resolved to continue this drive on a daily basis for next one month, at least, to be monitored personally by me, every evening," Chahal said. The city civic body has set a penalty of Rs 200 for not wearing mask in public places.