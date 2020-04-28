Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to limit home collection of samples

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to stop home collection of samples for corona testing in 90 per cent of the cases. Civic health officials said from now on, those wanting to be tested would have to approach fever clinics nearby and if they so wanted, they could go to private laboratories for testing.

This move comes after the BMC changed its protocol for sample collection and has also directed private laboratories to stop door-to-door collection. “It was learnt that the samples collected by the private laboratories kept piling up, causing a backlog of cases and delaying submission of results,” said an official.