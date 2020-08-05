Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to conduct non-invasive voice sample analysis COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to conduct a 'non-invasive voice sample analysis' of positive and suspected Covid patients, which is expected to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 30 seconds.

Civic officials have proposed to conduct this study, which involves the use of artifcial intelligence (AI), on the 2,000 patients admitted to the NESCO Centre in Worli. According to the dean of the centre, this process entails the use of vocal health research applications to record voices and will prove useful in identifying asymptomatic patients at airports and railway stations.

Dr Neelam Andrade, Dean, Nair Dental Hospital and NESCO in-charge, said this would be the first time voice biomarkers would be used to identify Covidpositive patients within 30 seconds. Currently, this study will be done across India with a sample size of 10,000, of which 2,000 are from Mumbai. The three groups selected for this study will include Covid-positive, suspected and negative patients. We will record patients' voices by asking them to count from 50 to 70 and these samples will be analysed using artificial intelligence.