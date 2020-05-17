Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to clinically test Ebola drug for coronavirus

Mumbai: Amid increasing coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to start clinical trials on remdesivir, an antiviral drug which is used for the treatment of ebola virus. Health officials said soon the clinical trials of this drug will start at BYL Nair hospital.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said that these drugs have not been used in India, but it has yielded good response in foreign countries for treating corona patients. Following which they have decided to start clinical trials. “First we will be administering remdesivir medicines to critically-ill Covid-19 patients.

This drug cuts the duration of symptoms from 15 days to 11 in clinical trials at hospitals around the world. Once we get the medicines, trials will be started,” he said. “Nair hospital will be the first hospital in Mumbai to do so,” added Kakani.