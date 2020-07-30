Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to begin second phase of sero-survey from Aug 10

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to second phase of its sero surveillance survey from August 10, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the survey will be carried out in R-North, M-West and F-North wards, to help the civic body curb spread of COVID-19 in these areas. The Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told the leading daily that the areas will be the same to help understand the community in those specific areas better. The BMC plans to undertake a second phase of the study in the same wards, covering neighbourhoods like Dahisar, Borivli, Matunga, Dadar, Wadala and Chembur.

On Tuesday, a sero-survey conducted in Mumbai was released. The sero-survey revealed that 57 per cent of slum population and 16 per cent of non-slum residents in three civic wards had developed antibodies, indicating many people would already be affected by COVID-19 than the official tally suggests.

The sero-surveillance had started on June 3 and 6,936 samples out of an estimated 8,870 were collected from slum and non-slum population of three civic wards - R-North, M-West and F-North - in the first half of July. It showed high proportion of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in the city. The study revealed that 57 per cent of slum population and 16 per cent of non-slum residents in these civic wards had developed antibodies, the BMC said on Tuesday.