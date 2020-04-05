Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC talks tough as home quarantine cases swell

Home quarantine has emerged as one of the best and the most-effective weapon in the fight against the spread of the deadly coronavirus so far.

However, as the number of persons testiing positive for the corona swells, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are finding it hard to enforce home quarantine rules, making it more stringent. While there are more than 14,000 people put on home quarantine currently, the number of home quarantine people in Mumbai is 5,200 according to BMC data.

With Covid-19 cases rising across the state, the corporation has been isolating persons suspected to have contracted the infection and sealing the entire area or the building, where a positive case has surfaced. Who are under Home quarantine? All contacts of a suspected or confirmed cases of Covid19.

High-risk contacts are admitted, tested and even if they test negative are quarantined. Low-risk contacts are not tested but only placed in home quarantines.

However, there’s no foolproof way to know how many are following the protocol as low-risk contacts haven’t been stamped. The BMC claims that almost 90 per cent are following the guidelines as most of the areas are now containment zones.

Monitoring A quarantined person is called twice a day by the municipality officials and asked if Covid-19 symptoms showed up. If a call isn’t taken, the police are alerted for a visit. The BMC is also GPS tracking. Every ward officer provides the list of homequarantined people to the local police station.

The Mumbai Police has made 13 teams to pay random or surprise visits to home-quarantined people. A report is prepared on the condition of people under home quarantine and records are then shared with the BMC health department. Punishment: Quarantine violators face a punishment of 2-year imprisonment.