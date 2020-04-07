Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC takes over private hospital in Dharavi

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is running out of space to accommodate the rising number of coronavirus patients in the city. On Monday, it acquired a private hospital, Sai Hospital, under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Located on 90 Feet Road, Dharavi, the hospital occupies the first three floors of a ground plus five building, with the remaining two floors being residential. Residents were opposed to the BMC's takeover plans, fearing that they would be affected if patients were brought into the hospital though the common entrance. It was only when MLA Varsha Gaikwad stepped in and spoke to civic officials could the issue be resolved.

"Initially, we were not ready to accept the BMC's decision to set up screening for corona-positive patients, as it's a contagious disease and if the common entrance is used by patients, residents would be vulnerable. Our MLA Varsha Gaikwad spoke to BMC officials and another way was found -- A wall was razed and another gate made for the patients to enter," said a resident, Munna Shaikh.