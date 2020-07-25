Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC seals Navjivan society for 14 days after 40 COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 days

The BMC on Friday sealed the 50-year-old Navjivan housing society in Mumbai Central after 40 COVID-19 positive cases were detected there in the last 10 days.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, since April, a total of 55 cases were recorded in the society. The civic body said it has sealed the complex and quarantined the residents of all 730 flats for the next 14 days.

The BMC and police officials rushed to Navjivan housing society in Mumbai Central East on Friday around 11 am to lock the place down, reported Mid-Day.