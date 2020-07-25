Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC seals Navjivan society for 14 days after 40 COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 days

The BMC on Friday sealed the 50-year-old Navjivan housing society in Mumbai Central after 40 COVID-19 positive cases were detected there in the last 10 days.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, since April, a total of 55 cases were recorded in the society. The civic body said it has sealed the complex and quarantined the residents of all 730 flats for the next 14 days.
The BMC and police officials rushed to Navjivan housing society in Mumbai Central East on Friday around 11 am to lock the place down, reported Mid-Day.
Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of BMC’s D ward, told the Hindustan Times that, cases were being reported from Navjivan Society daily for the past 10 days, and in the last two days alone, the civic body recorded around 10 cases. "Hence, we decided to seal the entire complex of 17 buildings. We are also setting up a camp in the complex to detect more cases,” he said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in Mumbai mounted to 1,06,891 after 1,062 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, the civic body said. The death toll rose to 5,981 after 54 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.
