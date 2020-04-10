Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC says more testing reason for spurt in G South ward cases

Mumbai: Aggressive contact tracing measures and screening of citizens has led to the number of coronavirus cases in G (South) ward increase drastically, claims Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The number of Covid 19 positive cases in the ward has gone up from 58 to 184 in less than a week, making the region city's largest hotspot for the Corona virus.

With more coronavirus cases is more than any other ward, G (south) ward that comprises of areas such as Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi has now adopted aggressive testing to contain the virus spread.

The civic body has so far declared more than 17 locations across the ward as containment zones/buffer zones and collected swab samples from more than 400 people.

Even asymptomatic patients have been moved to institutional isolation centres set up by BMC across the ward. The number of cases in G (South) ward on Wednesday was 133, the same has gone up to 184 on Thursday.