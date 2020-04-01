Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC sanitises Mantralaya

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun sanitising Mantralaya, the official headquarters of the state government.

On the orders of Rajendra Narangekar, head of the pest control department in the civic body, a team working in the A ward reached the headquarters in the afternoon.

They first landed on the seventh floor, the topmost floor of Mantralaya. They visited the chambers of all the ministers and officers and the open spaces and sprayed sanitiser.