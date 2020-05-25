Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC plans to X-ray patients

SWAPNIL MISHRA Mumbai Heartened by the results achieved at the NSCI Dome, currently a Covid-19 observation zone, where 500 patients are being screened by digital X-ray machines daily, the BMC has decided to replicate this move at its other jumbo care centres. Accordingly, it has procured 10 digital X-ray units for installation at these centres, to identify asymptomatic patients. Health experts have welcomed this initiative, saying it will help detect any abnormality in the chest because of coronavirus and based on the report, treatment can be started earlier. China had used CT scan and Xray machines to identify the patients in the initial days of the outbreak, when the number of cases were increasing. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, 10 digital X-ray machines will be installed at the centres where asymptomatic patients are being admitted in the city. “We have received a good response at the NSCI Dome, following which 10 more will be installed to start early treatment of asymptomatic patients. If needed, such machines will also be installed at Dharavi and other places where cases are increasing,” he added. Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean, KEM Hospital, said the effect of the novel coronavirus is first seen in the lungs of asymptomatic patients; with regular X-rays they will get an idea of what treatment needs to be administered to the patients. It will also save the lives of many patients by enabling them to get treatment on time. “Digital X-ray machines in vans will help us X-ray patients admitted to any centre in Mumbai. We can check the reports on our mobiles or computers and based on that, we can guide the doctors of that particular centre and inform them about the treatment that needs to be given,” he said. At the initial stage, these machines will be housed at the MMRDA, Goregaon, the Dome and other centres for corona patients. Dr Vikrant Shah, infectious diseases expert, has praised the BMC's initiative, saying with this step, early diagnosis of patients can begin.

They should also X-ray symptomatic patients to know the condition of their lungs. “The civic body should have taken this step earlier, but it’s good they have done so now. With this, we will be able to give treatment on time and patients will be discharged faster and free up bed space for other patients in need,” he said