Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC penalises 13,000 people for not wearing mask

Rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 seems to have no impact on Mumbaikars, who continue to roam across the city without wearing face masks. Over 13,000 people were penalized in a single day by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not wearing face mask in public places
According to an action take report (ATR) shared by the civic body on Saturday, total Rs 31.79 crores were collected as fine from 15.71 lakh people who were caught without face mask till February 19.
Back in action once again, the civic officials have been appealing to the citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and physical distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown. Shockingly BMC still collected 27.18 lakh from 13,592 people in a single day on Tuesday, February 19.
On February 16, the civic body had collected 27.11 lakh as fines from 13,557 people. The total amount collected as fine since April 2020 to February 16, 2021 was 30.96 crores.
In less than three months, number of violators caught without face masks in public places has increased three times. Till November 28, 2020 BMC collected a fine amount of Rs.10,07,81,600 from 4,85,737 violators. The fine amount upto Feb 19. has increased to Rs 31,79,43,400 crores that were collected from 15,71,679 lakh violators.
The violation which attracted Rs 1000 fine until September 12, was brought down to Rs 200 fine starting September 13. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day. "People seem to be taking masks very lightly. We have been appealing to the citizens to follow the covid 19 safety protocol. It has been noticed that on an average more than 500 people are caught from each ward everyday, which is not a good trend. Face mask is compulsory since the pandemic was on peak and even now," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).
As per the BMC data, the highest number of 1,08,069 people were caught without face masks in Mumbai's K-West ward which comprisesJuhu, Andheri (West),Versova. Whereas the lowest number of violators - 25,847 were caught in M-East ward, which comprises Deonar, Anushakti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar.
Meanwhile Zone 2 of Mumbai which comprises of F north ward (Matunga, Sion), F south ward , G north (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar), G south ward (Prabhadevi, Worli, Lower Parel) has highest number of violators (2.86 lakh) among all seven zones. The civic body collected 5.76 crores from Zones 2. Whereas Zone 5 which comprises of N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli west), S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai) and T ward (Mulund, Nahur) has lowest number of violators (1.73 lakh). The BMC has so far collected 3.48 lakh from zone 5.
"BMC needs to check on how action is being taken. Areas where lowest number of violators are caught, doesnot mean people are all wearing masks in public places. I means clean up marshals are going easy or are not taking action against violators," alleged Ambadas Mhatre, social activist and resident of Bhandup.
Top 5 wards: (Highest no. of Violators)
K west ward (Juhu, Andheri (West),Versova)
K east (Andheri east, Jogeshwari, Vileparle)
S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai)
L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka)
R south (Kandivali, Part of Charkop)
Lowest 5 wards : (Lowest no. of Violators)
M East Deonar, Anushakti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar.
B ward (Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, MasjidBunder, Mohammed Ali road)
C ward (Kalbadevi, Pydhonie)
E ward ( Byculla, Agripada, Mumbai Central)
D ward (Malabar hill, Napean sea road, Grant road)