Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC penalises 13,000 people for not wearing mask

In less than three months, number of violators caught without face masks in public places has increased three times. Till November 28, 2020 BMC collected a fine amount of Rs.10,07,81,600 from 4,85,737 violators. The fine amount upto Feb 19. has increased to Rs 31,79,43,400 crores that were collected from 15,71,679 lakh violators.

The violation which attracted Rs 1000 fine until September 12, was brought down to Rs 200 fine starting September 13. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day. "People seem to be taking masks very lightly. We have been appealing to the citizens to follow the covid 19 safety protocol. It has been noticed that on an average more than 500 people are caught from each ward everyday, which is not a good trend. Face mask is compulsory since the pandemic was on peak and even now," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).

As per the BMC data, the highest number of 1,08,069 people were caught without face masks in Mumbai's K-West ward which comprisesJuhu, Andheri (West),Versova. Whereas the lowest number of violators - 25,847 were caught in M-East ward, which comprises Deonar, Anushakti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar.

Meanwhile Zone 2 of Mumbai which comprises of F north ward (Matunga, Sion), F south ward , G north (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar), G south ward (Prabhadevi, Worli, Lower Parel) has highest number of violators (2.86 lakh) among all seven zones. The civic body collected 5.76 crores from Zones 2. Whereas Zone 5 which comprises of N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli west), S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai) and T ward (Mulund, Nahur) has lowest number of violators (1.73 lakh). The BMC has so far collected 3.48 lakh from zone 5.

"BMC needs to check on how action is being taken. Areas where lowest number of violators are caught, doesnot mean people are all wearing masks in public places. I means clean up marshals are going easy or are not taking action against violators," alleged Ambadas Mhatre, social activist and resident of Bhandup.