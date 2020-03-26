Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC marks pitches to keep social distancing

Mumbai: In its attempt to curb crowding and practice social distancing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started marking pitches in vegetable markets and other crowded places in its all 24 wards.

On Thursday, BMC's G North office has marked 200 pitches on the Senapati Bapat Marg so that the vegetable vendors could do their business while taking safety measures such as keeping two metres distance from each other.

"The Dadar market gets crowded in morning. So, as a precautionary step, we have asked the vendors to place themselves at a distance according to the pitch marked.

From tomorrow morning police and BMC official will be present at Dadar station to keep a watch whether they are following the norms," Kiran Dighavkar, Asstt Commissioner G/North ward, said.