Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC mandates 100 percent attendance, tells employees over 55 years of age to work from home

BMC in order also stated that all staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in office and not go on field. People in medical department, including doctors, nursing staff and paramedics over the age of 55 years with co-morbidities are advised to stay home for 2 weeks.

As many as 417 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Thursday. According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 417 new positive cases and 20 deaths were reported on Thursday. With this, there are overall 6874 positive cases in Mumbai till now and 290 deaths due to COVID-19.

The civic body said, out of 20 who succumbed, 16 patients had co-morbidities (14 patients were males and six were females). Eight deaths were of those who were above 60 years and 12 deaths were of those between 40 to 60 years. The total number of positive patients recovered and discharged today is 45 and the total recovered and discharged till Thusrday are 1472.