Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC issues standard operating procedure for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients

The BMC on Saturday has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients in Mumbai.
The civic body in a statement said, "COVID-19 disease is a matter of concern for public health. It has been observed that the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are at risk of severe disease. Therefore, it is necessary to manage such patients efficiently within the available resources."
The BMC circular stated that five hospitals as dedicated facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients and another six as isolation centres. A BMC circular said Kasturba, St George, Seven Hills, Saifee and Nanavati will be dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.
Those below 60 years of age and asymptomatic patients will be admitted to isolation centers at Nagpada, two in Bandra, Andheri, Powai and Shivaji Nagar, the circular said. The isolation centres will be managed by a doctor and paramedical staff shiftwise, while police will be available for security.
On Friday, Total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 537. Out of which, 28 are from Mumbai, 15 from Thane district, 1 from Amravati, 2 from Pune and 1 from Pimpri Chinchwad.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
