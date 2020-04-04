Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC issues standard operating procedure for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients

The BMC on Saturday has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients in Mumbai.

The civic body in a statement said, "COVID-19 disease is a matter of concern for public health. It has been observed that the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are at risk of severe disease. Therefore, it is necessary to manage such patients efficiently within the available resources."

The BMC circular stated that five hospitals as dedicated facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients and another six as isolation centres. A BMC circular said Kasturba, St George, Seven Hills, Saifee and Nanavati will be dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.