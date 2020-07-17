Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC introduces 'smart helmets' in Dahisar that can screen temperatures of 200 people in a minute

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC has introduced 'smart helmets' to screen residents living in densely populated areas. The smart helmets can screen temperatures of 200 people in a minute.

According to a report by Indian Express, the helmet is linked to a have a sensor linked to a smart watch, where the temperature would be displayed. Two such smart helmets have been used in slums of R North (Dahisar) and P North (Malad) wards. The BMC with the help of these helmets aims to screen more people in a short period of time. On Thursday, BMC officials used it to screen 1,300 people at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar.