Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC introduces 'smart helmets' in Dahisar that can screen temperatures of 200 people in a minute

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC has introduced 'smart helmets' to screen residents living in densely populated areas. The smart helmets can screen temperatures of 200 people in a minute.
According to a report by Indian Express, the helmet is linked to a have a sensor linked to a smart watch, where the temperature would be displayed. Two such smart helmets have been used in slums of R North (Dahisar) and P North (Malad) wards. The BMC with the help of these helmets aims to screen more people in a short period of time. On Thursday, BMC officials used it to screen 1,300 people at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar.
Mumbai on Thursday recorded a single-day spike of 1,498 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 97,751. "Total number of positive cases in Mumbai has risen to 97,751 including 68,537 discharged cases, 23,694 active cases and 5,520 deaths," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single day spike of 8,641 new coroanvirus cases, taking the tally to 2,84,281. With 266 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,194, it said in a statement.
