Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC fines walkers at Marine Drive for not wearing mask

Even after repeated warnings from Maharashtra government and the BMC for not wearing masks in public places, people have been ignoring these warnings. In a bid to encourage people to wear masks, the BMC recently slashed the penalty for not wearing masks from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. But, this too has not helped.

BMC's A ward fined around 430 people in last five days and collected a fine amounting to over Rs 86,000. On Saturday alone BMC collected Rs 9,000 as fine from around 45 people at Marine Drive for not wearing masks. The A ward comprises of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Marine Drive.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 5,038 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,84,313. The total includes 1,47,807 recoveries, 8,466 deaths and 27,664 active cases.