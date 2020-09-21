Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC fines walkers at Marine Drive for not wearing mask

Even after repeated warnings from Maharashtra government and the BMC for not wearing masks in public places, people have been ignoring these warnings. In a bid to encourage people to wear masks, the BMC recently slashed the penalty for not wearing masks from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. But, this too has not helped.
BMC's A ward fined around 430 people in last five days and collected a fine amounting to over Rs 86,000. On Saturday alone BMC collected Rs 9,000 as fine from around 45 people at Marine Drive for not wearing masks. The A ward comprises of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Marine Drive.
Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 5,038 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,84,313. The total includes 1,47,807 recoveries, 8,466 deaths and 27,664 active cases.
Meanwhile, in order to spread awareness about coronavirus the BMC on September 15 launched ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign. It is part of a state-wide campaign of the Maharashtra government.
The BMC is aiming to reach 40 lakh households in the city under the campaign, the civic body said in a release, appealing people to cooperate with the teams visiting them. Around 5,000 teams -- each team comprising a BMC health department personnel and two volunteers, one male and one female, will go from door to door. The teams will check body temperature of each member of the household using thermal guns and oxygen saturation level using oximeter.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)