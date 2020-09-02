Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC exploring possibility of tie-up with private laboratories to collect blood samples

Days after starting the second phase of the sero-surveillance study in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now exploring the possibility of a tie-up with private laboratories to collect blood samples.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BMC authorities are exploring the possibility of a tie-up with private laboratories to collect blood samples from a large section of Mumbaikars to ascertain how many of them have recovered from COVID-19. In the second round of the survey, 6,300 samples are being collected.

The BMC on August 10 started the second phase of the sero-surveillance study in the city to assess the spread of COVID-19 and how many people have developed antibodies against the disease. The survey will cover F-North (Dadar, Matunga and Dharavi), M-West (Deonar and Govandi), and R-North (Dahisar) wards.