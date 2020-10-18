Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC completes checking of 1 crore people under its ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has surveyed 1 crore people under its ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive.
The BMC has claimed that it has covered over 33 lakh houses and over one crore residents of slums and buildings. The civic body will conduct the second phase of the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive from October 15 to October 25. In the second phase, BMC will focus on covering the ones who missed the first one.
As a part of the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive, the BMC reached out to as many families as possible. The survey includes taking information about the health of the people, including corona infected, cured patients, and their post-COVID condition. The volunteers are making a door-to-door call and checking residents for fever, oxygen levels, and other COVID-19 symptoms. Besides creating public awareness about COVID-19, the campaign envisages conducting health checks to identify symptoms followed by proper treatment of patients.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai climbed to 2,40,339 with the addition of 1,791 cases on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll in the metropolis reached 9,682 with 47 fresh fatalities.
The recovery count increased to 2,08,099 as 2,988 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Mumbai's recovery rate is now 86 percent and there are 18,717 active cases at present.
According to the BMC, the number of active cases has gone down below the 20,000-mark again as 1,626 duplicate and 'out of Mumbai' cases were removed from the list. Presently, the city's average growth rate of cases is 0.81 percent, and the average doubling rate of 86 days.
