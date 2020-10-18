Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC completes checking of 1 crore people under its ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has surveyed 1 crore people under its ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive.

The BMC has claimed that it has covered over 33 lakh houses and over one crore residents of slums and buildings. The civic body will conduct the second phase of the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive from October 15 to October 25. In the second phase, BMC will focus on covering the ones who missed the first one.

As a part of the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive, the BMC reached out to as many families as possible. The survey includes taking information about the health of the people, including corona infected, cured patients, and their post-COVID condition. The volunteers are making a door-to-door call and checking residents for fever, oxygen levels, and other COVID-19 symptoms. Besides creating public awareness about COVID-19, the campaign envisages conducting health checks to identify symptoms followed by proper treatment of patients.