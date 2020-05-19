Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal visits M (E) ward

MUMBAI: Giving a backseat to the popular perception that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has focused a good deal of attention only on Dharavi slums, the newly appointed civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal visited slums in M (East) ward on Sunday evening. Chahal walked for 3 kms covering slums in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd.

During his visit Chahal, spoke to slum dwellers, shop keepers and even inspected community and public toilets in the slum pockets in the M (East) ward. The alarming fatality rate due to covid 19 prompted the civic chief to inspect the ward himself.