Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal visits M (E) ward

MUMBAI: Giving a backseat to the popular perception that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has focused a good deal of attention only on Dharavi slums, the newly appointed civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal visited slums in M (East) ward on Sunday evening. Chahal walked for 3 kms covering slums in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd.
During his visit Chahal, spoke to slum dwellers, shop keepers and even inspected community and public toilets in the slum pockets in the M (East) ward. The alarming fatality rate due to covid 19 prompted the civic chief to inspect the ward himself.
Chahal said: "During the visit and after that, I spoke to the officials of the ward including the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone 5, Assistant Municipal commissioner of the ward, Medical officer of Health of the wards and others involved in the task of containing the outbreak in the ward.
Everyone is focused and working towards containment of the pandemic. There is no way M (east) ward has been neglected. People need not panic."
