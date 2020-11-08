Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 4.8 crore in fines from people not wearing mask

Even after repeated warnings from Maharashtra government and the BMC for not wearing masks in public places, people have been ignoring these warnings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 4.7 crore lakh in fine from people since April for not wearing masks in public places.

The BMC has fined at least 2.26 lakh people across the city for not wearing face masks in public places so far. The BMC's highest collection of fines of Rs 86 lakh came from Zone 1, which comprises A, B, C, D and E wards. The civic body fined over 40,000 people from Zone 1 for not wearing masks. Meanwhile, the civic body on Friday alone penalised 9,983 people for not wearing masks, and collected fines worth Rs 19.9 lakh.

The BMC recently slashed the penalty for not wearing masks from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200.

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.