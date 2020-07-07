Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC audit report reveals how Nanavati hospital inflated patient's bill, conducted unnecessary tests

Days after FIR was registered against Nanavati hospital for allegedly overcharging a coronavirus patient, now a BMC audit report has revealed that how the hospital inflated the patient's bill and conducted unnecessary tests.

According to a report Mumbai Mirror, a BMC audit of the case of a 52-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 at Nanavati hospital last month revealed how the hospital has been overcharging coronavirus patients. The woman, who was admitted to the hospital on May 31 and died on June 13, was charged Rs 6.78 lakh by the hospital.