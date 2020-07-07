Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC audit report reveals how Nanavati hospital inflated patient's bill, conducted unnecessary tests

Days after FIR was registered against Nanavati hospital for allegedly overcharging a coronavirus patient, now a BMC audit report has revealed that how the hospital inflated the patient's bill and conducted unnecessary tests.
According to a report Mumbai Mirror, a BMC audit of the case of a 52-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 at Nanavati hospital last month revealed how the hospital has been overcharging coronavirus patients. The woman, who was admitted to the hospital on May 31 and died on June 13, was charged Rs 6.78 lakh by the hospital.
The audit revealed that the woman was charged for five personal protective equipment (PPE) kits a day and also charged for three N95 masks. The audit report also found that the hospital conducted unnecessary tests on the woman and some of these tests were conducted between 1 am and 3 am to allow the hospital to charge more for them.
Based on the audit report, a case was registered against the trustees and chairman of the hospital under IPC section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) but no arrest has been made. The FIR was lodged at Santacruz police station on July 2 after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered an inquiry into the matter.
