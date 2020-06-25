Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC allows patients over 70 years to undergo testing for COVID-19 without prescription

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that it will now allow all those over the age of 70 to undergo testing for COVID-19 without prescription.

According to a report Indian Express, since the death rate is high among senior citizens, the state health department has relaxed the norms so that more number of people above 70 years can be tested. "They will not require any prescription," an official told the leading daily.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to purchase one lakh antigen testing kits to ensure speedy results for suspected COVID-19 patients. The civic body on Tuesday said that it has initiated Mission Universal Testing, under which it will use ICMR-approved antigen testing kits that provide results within 15 to 30 minutes.