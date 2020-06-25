Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC allows patients over 70 years to undergo testing for COVID-19 without prescription

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that it will now allow all those over the age of 70 to undergo testing for COVID-19 without prescription.
According to a report Indian Express, since the death rate is high among senior citizens, the state health department has relaxed the norms so that more number of people above 70 years can be tested. "They will not require any prescription," an official told the leading daily.
Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to purchase one lakh antigen testing kits to ensure speedy results for suspected COVID-19 patients. The civic body on Tuesday said that it has initiated Mission Universal Testing, under which it will use ICMR-approved antigen testing kits that provide results within 15 to 30 minutes.
According to a release issued by BMC, these kits will be used at all civic, state-run hospitals and COVID-19 treatment facilities to test suspected patients and ensure timely treatment. At present, RT-PCR tests are being used to detect infections, but the results of antigen tests will be comparatively faster, the civic body said.
With 1,144 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai increased to 69,625 on Wednesday, while 38 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,962.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)