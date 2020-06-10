Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC allows markets, shops to function for full working hours

Mumbai: The BMC on Tuesday amended an earlier set of guidelines on easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. According to the revised guidelines, all markets and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function for “full working hours,” except on Sundays.

"Shops on one side of the road will remain open for full working hours on one day while all the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the next day. These shops will remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sunday," the amended BMC order states.