Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC allows markets, shops to function for full working hours

Mumbai: The BMC on Tuesday amended an earlier set of guidelines on easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. According to the revised guidelines, all markets and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function for “full working hours,” except on Sundays.
"Shops on one side of the road will remain open for full working hours on one day while all the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the next day. These shops will remain open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sunday," the amended BMC order states.
Earlier, on June 2, the BMC had allowed all markets and shops to remain open between 9 am and 5 pm, on the condition that they adhere to lockdown norms like sanitising of premises and enforcing social distancing for customers.
The BMC has further clarified that no garden or play area equipment, swings and bars will be allowed to operate till June 30. Open-air gyms too will not be allowed. The new relaxations will be implemented with immediate effect and will not be applicable to containment zones.
