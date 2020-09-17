Coronavirus in Mumbai: BJP leaders booked over Sion Hospital protests

The Sion police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leaders after they staged a protest outside Sion Hospital on Tuesday.

The BJP leaders were protesting against the negligence in handling of a patient’s body which was given to the wrong family.

The leaders and their party workers held the traffic on BA Road for half an hour causing the traffic jam and no social distancing norms were followed during the protest, stated the FIR.

The FIR was registered against the BJP leaders including leader of opposition in Member of Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, City BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, local MLA Caption Tamil Selvan, corporator Rajesh Shirwadkar and other 20-25 party workers.

The Sion police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (269), wrongful restrain (341) and sections of unlawful assembly along with sections of violation of COVID19 guidelines, said an official.