Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bhayandar tops in Thane rural region for most lockdown violation case

Bhayandar: The Mira Road and Bhayandar police has acted stringently against those who have broken the law during the ongoing lockdown.

In the various sub-divisions falling under the jurisdiction of the Thane (rural) police in the past two days, a total of 121 people were booked under section 188 of the IPC (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) in the rural parts of Thane district.

The Bhayandar division has topped the list where the police have rounded up 60 lawbreakers in 12 cases, their Mira Road counterparts bagged the second slot by taking action against 52 accused albeit in 15 cases on 21 and 22 April. Cases are also registered for traffic offences.

The traffic police have so far registered 994 cases against bikers and motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act and impounded 30 vehicles netting fine of Rs 3.33 lakh in the corresponding period. The action was taken on bikers who stepped out of the house without any reason. In some cases, they were not even wearing masks.

The Ganeshpuri division reported zero cases. Reiterating his appeal, SP Dr. Shivaji Rathod said, “It is the duty of all citizens to behave responsibly so that the spread of the disease can be prevented. Please stay home, maintain social distancing and cooperate with the police and the district administration.”

Apart from registering criminal cases, the police have been reprimanding the offenders by making them perform sit-ups and other exercises. Despite an alarming rise in the number of positive Covid19 cases in the twin-city, some people have continued to defy the lockdown.