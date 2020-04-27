Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bhayandar societies set an example, waive off maintenance

Bhayandar: In an attempt to reduce the financial burden of their members in the middle of the lockdown, the Managing Committee of some housing societies in Mira-Bhayandar have extended a helping hand. They have decided to refrain from charging societal maintenance during the ongoing lockdown period and for two more subsequent months till June.

“Ours is a middle class housing society and most of our members including shopkeepers are already under tremendous duress and struggling hard to keep pace with the day-to-day expenses. Waiving off maintenance charges will bring at least some relief to their financial woes. If other housing societies also follow suit, it will be a great help to large number of people,” said Shashi Sharma, Chairman of Joshi Niketan Cooperative Housing Society in Bhayandar (West).

Similarly, the Managing Committee of Sarvodaya Housing Society has also taken a decision of waiving off maintenance charges for three months. Notably, the alarming rise in number of positive Covid-19 cases has prompted housing societies in the twin-city to implement strict measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent spread of the virus.