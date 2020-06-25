Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST dismisses 14 drivers, conductors who failed to report for work

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has dismissed 14 of its drivers and conductors who failed to report for work.

According to a report by Indian Express, these 14 were from the 2,000-odd employees issued charge-sheets last month for absenteeism. The BEST began dismissing these drivers and conductors from Monday, with 11 dismissed on June 22, two on June 23 and one on June 24 from different depots.

The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti has called BEST’s decision unfair and said that many of these employees were away in their hometowns owning to the lockdown, hence couldn't show up to work, reported Indian Express.