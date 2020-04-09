Coronavirus in Mumbai: Hinduja, Bhatia, Breach Candy Hospitals report cases; exposed staffers quarantined

Mumbai: as many as 20 staff, including nurses and doctors, have been put under quarantine at Hinduja Healthcare Hospital in Khar, after an admitted patient tested positive for COVID-19.

While the staff of the boutique hospital has been quarantined after they came in direct contact with the patient, the BMC has not sealed the hospital premises.

According to officials, the patient was asymptomatic for Covid 19 before admission to the hospital and is still asymptomatic despite having tested positive for the disease.

"On Monday, a 76-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment of convulsions. She neither had fever nor cold, or any other Covid-19 like symptoms.

Still, as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, hospital staff sent the woman's swab samples for testing, and to everybody's shock, the patient tested positive on Wednesday,"

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H (West) ward, Vinayak Vispute, told the Free Press Journal. Vispute added, "We have not sealed the premises, but over 20 people – the hospital staff -- have been put under routine quarantine for now. Their swab samples have been collected and sent for lab testing. We are now tracing contacts of the 76-year-old patient."

H (west) ward, which comprises areas such as Khar and Bandra West, has reported 18 positive coronavirus cases so far. Meanwhile, emergency services at Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo are shut for the last two days. The hospital was sealed after three of its patients tested positive.