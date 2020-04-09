Coronavirus in Mumbai: Hinduja, Bhatia, Breach Candy Hospitals report cases; exposed staffers quarantined

Mumbai: as many as 20 staff, including nurses and doctors, have been put under quarantine at Hinduja Healthcare Hospital in Khar, after an admitted patient tested positive for COVID-19.
While the staff of the boutique hospital has been quarantined after they came in direct contact with the patient, the BMC has not sealed the hospital premises.
According to officials, the patient was asymptomatic for Covid 19 before admission to the hospital and is still asymptomatic despite having tested positive for the disease.
"On Monday, a 76-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment of convulsions. She neither had fever nor cold, or any other Covid-19 like symptoms.
Still, as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, hospital staff sent the woman's swab samples for testing, and to everybody's shock, the patient tested positive on Wednesday,"
Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H (West) ward, Vinayak Vispute, told the Free Press Journal. Vispute added, "We have not sealed the premises, but over 20 people – the hospital staff -- have been put under routine quarantine for now. Their swab samples have been collected and sent for lab testing. We are now tracing contacts of the 76-year-old patient."
H (west) ward, which comprises areas such as Khar and Bandra West, has reported 18 positive coronavirus cases so far. Meanwhile, emergency services at Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo are shut for the last two days. The hospital was sealed after three of its patients tested positive.
According to the hospital administration, there were three emergency patients at Bhatia Hospital; their swab samples were sent to Kasturba Hospital and were detected to be positive. “At the time of admission of the patients, Covid-19 protocol was strictly adhered to.
On suspicion, during initial analysis, one of the patients among the three was immediately admitted to isolated ICU followed by the admission of the remaining two, post initial analysis,” said a hospital spokesperson.
As a precautionary measure, BMC has taken swab samples of around 70 staff at Bhatia Hospital. The test results of the staff are still awaited. Earlier, on Tuesday, a technician tested positive for coronavirus at Breach Candy Hospital, and samples of hospital staffers were sent for testing.
Nearly 47 medical and nonmedical staffers of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) and Bhabha hospitals have been quarantined after they came in contact with infected coronavirus patients at their hospitals. A 50-year-old class-4 employee at KEM hospital tested positive for coronavirus after she came in contact with infected persons.
“The female employee showed mild symptoms of coronavirus, as a result of which she has been isolated, following which 17 others have been quarantined and their samples have been sent for testing,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean, KEM hospital.
Dr Pradeep Jadhav, medical superintendent, Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, said a patient who had chest congestion was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for coronavirus.
The hospital then took a decision to quarantine the staff who were in close contact with the patient. “Nearly 40 staffers from the hospital have been quarantined and their samples have been sent to Kasturba for testing,” he said.
