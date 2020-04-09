Coronavirus in Mumbai: Baby born from COVID-19 positive mom tests negative

“The test report confirmed that there was no internal transmission of the virus,” added Dr. Sonawane. Now, the civic health department’s entire focus is on the recovery of her mother.

“We are confident that her mother will be able to beat the virus with our support, we are trying our best,” said AB Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Rajesh Mhatre, a gynaecologist at the civic hospital in Vashi had carried out a very complicated c-section operation of a 34-year-old Ghansoli woman who had already tested positive.

The mother has dextrocardia, a rare congenital heart condition in which the heart is positioned toward the right side of the chest instead of the left, and this made the case more complicated for doctors.

She gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital following a 30- minute caesarean section operation. Dr. Sonawane said that this is the first case in Maharashtra of a COVID-19 positive patient delivering a baby.

“Now, this is another good news that the baby is tested negative,” said Dr. Sonawane. Meanwhile, a 72-year-old Nerul resident who was positive COVID-19 has tested negative on Wednesday. This is the fifth person in the city who recovered from the infection of the virus.

However, two more people were tested positive on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of NMMC. In Koparkhairane, two persons of a family have been tested positive of COVID-19. Now, the total number of positive patients under NMMC has reached 30.