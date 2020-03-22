Coronavirus in Mumbai: At least 79 shop owners booked in Mira Bhayandar for defying closure orders

Sending a stern message to those who are still not serious about the impending dangers of coronavirus, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police under the instructions of Additional SP Sanjay Kumar Patil booked more than 79 people for defying the district collector's and the municipal commissioner’s orders to keep their establishments closed to counter the chances of an outbreak of the deadly virus.
While the Mira Road division led Deputy SP Shantaram Valvi registered 41 cases, his Bhayandar counterpart Shashikant Bhosale and his team of police inspectors, booked 38 people under section 188 of the IPC for defying public servant's duly promulgated orders.
Orders have been issued by the district administration under the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, directing all shops, barring those providing essential services, to remain shut till March 31. However despite repeated announcements, 79 establishments including bars, eateries, laundry, chicken shops and electronic showrooms had remained open on Friday and Saturday, prompting the police to launch a crackdown.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday imposed Section 144 in all urban parts of the state. Along with the Mumbai locals, the Chief Minister also announced that State Transport buses, private buses and interstate buses will be closed. He also said that no flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai.
The percentage of employees working in government offices has been brought down to five per cent from 25 per cent, said Thackeray. Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31.
