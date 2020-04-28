Coronavirus in Mumbai: At 27, state records highest deaths in a day

Mumbai: Twenty-seven Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Monday, the highest number of deaths in a single day so far.
Meanwhile, 552 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the number of positive cases in Maharashtra to 8,590, with 369 deaths until now. Most of the new cases were in Mumbai(369), with the city accounting for more than half of the total cases in the state (8,590), at 5,776.
Of the 27 deaths reported on Monday, 15 were from Mumbai, six in Amravati, four in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad cities. In case of Amravati, the deaths had occurred from April 20-25 and these were confirmed on Monday. “Information about the comorbidities of four of the deceased is not yet available.
However,22of the27deceased(81%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB etc, while there was one HIV and one cancer patient, “informed health official.
According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded395newcoronacases and 15 deaths on Monday.
The total number of cases in the cityis5,589,with219deaths.So far, 1,015 patients have recovered and been discharged. Civic officials attributed the surge in cases to additions from private laboratories.
“Of the 395newcases, 107hadtested positive between April 23 and April 24 in private laboratories, which was updated on Monday,” said an official.
“There are more cases in the state due to the aggressive testing, contact tracing and the natural course of progression of the infection,” said the official. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, while positive patients were being identified and put under treatment, their high contacts were immediately being quarantined. “All measures are being taken to curb further spread of the infection,” he said.
Of the 1,21,562 laboratory samples, 1,12,552 were negative and 8,590 had tested positive until Monday. So far, 1,282 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,45,677 people are in home quarantine and 9,399 people are in institutional quarantine.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)