Coronavirus in Mumbai: At 27, state records highest deaths in a day

Mumbai: Twenty-seven Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Monday, the highest number of deaths in a single day so far.

Meanwhile, 552 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the number of positive cases in Maharashtra to 8,590, with 369 deaths until now. Most of the new cases were in Mumbai(369), with the city accounting for more than half of the total cases in the state (8,590), at 5,776.

Of the 27 deaths reported on Monday, 15 were from Mumbai, six in Amravati, four in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad cities. In case of Amravati, the deaths had occurred from April 20-25 and these were confirmed on Monday. “Information about the comorbidities of four of the deceased is not yet available.

However,22of the27deceased(81%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB etc, while there was one HIV and one cancer patient, “informed health official.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded395newcoronacases and 15 deaths on Monday.