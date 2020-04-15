Coronavirus in Mumbai: APMC opens with a drone and limited supply

Vashi: In order to monitor the movement of visitors at the wholesale market in Vashi, the Navi Mumbai police used a drone camera on Wednesday. The market was reopened after three days as the state marketing department assured traders and other stakeholders of adequate and precautionary measures.

The access to the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi was restricted for only bulk buyers and cleared that minimum buy would be 10 kg or 100 bunch depending upon the type of vegetables.

According to APMC administration, the market received around 170 trucks laden with vegetables which are quite manageable at the wholesale market.

“Normally, we receive around 500 to 600 trucks loaded with vegetables. However, in the present scenario, as to maintain social distance is important, traders managed 170 trucks of vegetables,” said Shankar Pingle, director of the vegetable market.

Even the entry of trucks at the wholesale market was restricted between 12 am and 8 am. Masks were given to all retailers and it was ensured that everyone would wear the masks inside the market premises.

The administration had also warned of Rs 1000 fine for not wearing the masks. Earlier, the APMC administration had decided to close operation till April 14, the final day of lockdown after a trader from the spice market tested positive of CoVID19.

However, after a decision on the extension of lockdown, the director of state marketing department intervened and held a meeting, which was attended by Konkan division commissioner, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, traders’ representatives, and Mathadi (headloaders) unions.

The vegetables and onion-potato markets started from April 15 and the food grains will also start from today, assured market administration. Narendra Patil, former MLC and Mathadi leader, said the grains market will also reopen from Thursday.