Coronavirus in Mumbai: Andheri NGO volunteers spray disinfectant in slums, chawls

Mumbai: The social workers in the city are also helping with spraying disinfectants in housing societies, chawls and slums to prevent spread of coronavirus. One such non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Andheri named 'Jeevan Jyot Pratisthan' supported by former corporator Murji Patel and local volunteers have undertaken this initiative.
"Our goal is to keep the congested and crowded areas free from Covid-19 infection. Therefore, slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) buildings, apart from private housing societies chawls and slums are being disinfected.
We are creating awareness to use mask, pursue cleanliness habits like washing hands frequently and by maintaining social distancing to avoid community transmission of virus,"said Avinash Bhagwat, NGO volunteer .
The NGO has so far covered many SRA buildings. Moreover, numbers of volunteers have been engaged so people can contact them and get their buildings or areas sanitized.
