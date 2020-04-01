Coronavirus in Mumbai: Andheri NGO volunteers spray disinfectant in slums, chawls

Mumbai: The social workers in the city are also helping with spraying disinfectants in housing societies, chawls and slums to prevent spread of coronavirus. One such non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Andheri named 'Jeevan Jyot Pratisthan' supported by former corporator Murji Patel and local volunteers have undertaken this initiative.

"Our goal is to keep the congested and crowded areas free from Covid-19 infection. Therefore, slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) buildings, apart from private housing societies chawls and slums are being disinfected.