Coronavirus in Mumbai: Andheri, Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim record highest deaths across city

The K-East ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle), has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths across the city, followed by the G-North ward, comprising Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim and S ward (Bhandup and parts of Kanjurmarg), a ward wise report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed.

While 565 deaths were recorded in the K-E ward, which has 10,139 cumulative cases so far, the G-N ward has recorded 526 deaths of the total 9471 Covid-19 cases. The death toll in S ward is 492, while the case count has jumped to 8770 as on September 14.

Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner BMC Zone III, said, “There are two major facilities acting as Covid centres in K-East ward wherein patients from not only Andheri, Vileparle and Jogeshwari but from across the city are admitted. If these patients die then as per protocol they are cremated/buried in a burial or crematorium near the Covid centre, hence irrespective of their residence, the death is recorded and counted in K-East ward's tally."

Masurkar attributed the rise in Covid-19 cases to the ward’s proximity to the airport and several passengers repatriated to Mumbai and test positive while in quarantine period are counted in ward's tally, he said.

A senior BMC official of G-N ward said, “Death records are maintained by the civic body’s epidemic cell, as they have access to all the hospitals’ data. We have been given the deaths count later after they collate it and are looking into it.” Another civic official from K (East) ward said that the Covid-19 deaths data is not shared with the local administrative ward office of the area on a daily basis.

The other wards with a high number of deaths are L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka) with 475 death, N ward (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar) with 431 fatalities and G (s) (Prabhadevi, Elphinstone, Worli) with 421.

Civic officials also indicated that there are several cases of delayed reporting. A senior BMC official said, “People should report their symptoms within 24-48 hours. Early detection and early treatment are key to beating the virus in a majority of cases.”

SoBo records lowest death count

Meanwhile, the lowest number of deaths was recorded in the wards in south Bombay. The A ward (Nariman Point and Churchgate) recorded the lowest deaths, followed by B ward (Bhendi Bazaar, Dongri, Pydhonie and Mohammad Ali Road) and C ward (Marine Lines, Chandanwadi, Kalbadevi). The A ward has recorded 78 deaths from the 4215 Covid-19 cases reported so far, while B ward recorded 97 deaths. It has reported 2414 cases so far. In C ward, the death toll stands at 109 deaths, as the total case count has jumped to 1455.

Three civic wards cross 10,000 mark

Three wards have crossed the 10,000 mark, while two others near the grim milestone. As on September 14, R Central ward (Borivali and Parts of Charkop) tops the list of worst affected wards with 10,395 cumulative cases of which 2101 active cases which too is the highest across the city. Meanwhile, P North ward has recorded a total of 10,213 cases of which 1471 are active, followed by K-East ward with 10,139 cases of which 1537 are active cases.