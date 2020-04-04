Coronavirus in Mumbai: Amid pandemic, rash of scams on social media

Mumbai: There are no lockdowns for online scamsters, even in a pandemic. In fact, there seems to be a rash of offers too good to be true on social media - free phone recharges and government jobs for youngsters being two examples.
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered 65 offences against people, for spreading fake and misleading messages about the coronavirus disease, 39 of which were shared on WhatsApp.
Various messages have been doing the rounds on social media, either spreading fake news or trying to lure people, the usual ploy. However, Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police (cyber) said, when one clicks on the link in the message, it directs them to a malicious website.
"Before one realises and hits the back key, the malware has already began collecting information on your devices, along with sensitive and personal information.
These links harvest the data of people without their consent and facilitate various phishing and malware attacks, compromising the safety of the device and the data within," Rajput said.
Cracking down on such messages and malicious links, the state cyberpolice have registered 65 offences, with Mumbai topping the list, at 12 cases. While 39 of these messages were shared on WhatsApp, while the rest were shared on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, among others.
A cyberofficer said, billions of people today rely on social media platforms for news, making these fertile grounds for those with criminal intentions to thrive. One should always practise caution as a cyber-literate citizen and instead of spreading, sharing or passing on such links, immediately report them.
