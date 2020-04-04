Coronavirus in Mumbai: Amid pandemic, rash of scams on social media

Mumbai: There are no lockdowns for online scamsters, even in a pandemic. In fact, there seems to be a rash of offers too good to be true on social media - free phone recharges and government jobs for youngsters being two examples.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered 65 offences against people, for spreading fake and misleading messages about the coronavirus disease, 39 of which were shared on WhatsApp.

Various messages have been doing the rounds on social media, either spreading fake news or trying to lure people, the usual ploy. However, Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police (cyber) said, when one clicks on the link in the message, it directs them to a malicious website.

"Before one realises and hits the back key, the malware has already began collecting information on your devices, along with sensitive and personal information.