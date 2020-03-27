Coronavirus in Mumbai: Activists demand sops from state govt, say it should provide cooked meals to poor for next 3 months

Mumbai: In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, social activists demand that the state government should provide cooked food for the poor and the needy.

As per the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), labourers registered under NREGS are entitled for an unemployment allowance, which is equal to 50 per cent of minimum daily wages.

"Due to corona, there is no NREGS work available for the labourers in the state. Therefore, the state government should pay this unemployment allowance,” demanded social activist Ulka Mahajan.

“All the labourers are registered, and their bank details have already been verified by the government. The state government should immediately transfer the allowance for the next three months,” she added.

Reacting to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which ensures additional 5kg wheat or rice and 1kg pulse per month for the next three months, she said this is not a new scheme. “This is just an enhancement in the existing Food Safety Act, 2013. As per this Act, eligible beneficiaries were entitled to 5kg wheat or rice per month.

After demonetisation too, the Modi government launched the Matrutva Anudan Scheme, which was already part of the Food Safety Act,” she slammed. The condition of poor people is such that they cannot buy this food even though it is cheap.