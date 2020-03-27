Coronavirus in Mumbai: Activists demand sops from state govt, say it should provide cooked meals to poor for next 3 months

Mumbai: In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, social activists demand that the state government should provide cooked food for the poor and the needy.
As per the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), labourers registered under NREGS are entitled for an unemployment allowance, which is equal to 50 per cent of minimum daily wages.
"Due to corona, there is no NREGS work available for the labourers in the state. Therefore, the state government should pay this unemployment allowance,” demanded social activist Ulka Mahajan.
“All the labourers are registered, and their bank details have already been verified by the government. The state government should immediately transfer the allowance for the next three months,” she added.
Reacting to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which ensures additional 5kg wheat or rice and 1kg pulse per month for the next three months, she said this is not a new scheme. “This is just an enhancement in the existing Food Safety Act, 2013. As per this Act, eligible beneficiaries were entitled to 5kg wheat or rice per month.
After demonetisation too, the Modi government launched the Matrutva Anudan Scheme, which was already part of the Food Safety Act,” she slammed. The condition of poor people is such that they cannot buy this food even though it is cheap.
"Therefore, the state government should take an initiative to provide this food free of cost for the next three months. It should extend its Shiv Bhojan Scheme and provide food free of cost to the poor and at a cheaper rate to labourers and daily wagers. I
t can appeal to corporate houses to donate fund for this scheme,” she demanded this in a letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
She added that the state government should supply food to all the needy people, irrespective of whether they have ration cards or not for the next three months. "Smaller states like Kerala and Chhattisgarh have done this. Why can't a state like Maharashtra, which has Rs 1.91 lakhs per capita income, do it?” she asked.
Reacting to the announcement of free gas cylinders under the Ujwala Scheme, Mahajan taunted the centre government by asking whether the money for these cylinders will be recovered in the future? “The Modi government launched the scheme by claiming that the first cylinder will be free. But they recovered the money of first cylinder while delivering the second cylinder,” she said.
Community kitchen network needed Reacting to Sitharaman's announcement, social activist Pratibha Shinde, who works in the rural and tribal part of north Maharashtra, said that the condition of the poor is such that they cannot buy this subsidised food and do not have money to buy other food items, including cooking oil to cook the food.
“The state government has a community kitchen at the district and tehsil level run by either the social welfare department or the tribal development department.
These kitchens can be used for supplying cooked food to the poor. Till then, the government should supply cooking oil, red chilly powder, onions and potatoes through the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS),” Shinde demanded.