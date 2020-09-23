Coronavirus in Mumbai: Active positive cases in the city drop by 22% for the first time

The Covid-19 active cases in Mumbai have dropped by 22 per cent for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. In the last five days over active cases have reduced to 26,664 from 34,146 which was reported on September 18. BMC and health officials have attributed this drop to the static rise in fresh infections and a higher number of recoveries in the corresponding period.

Officials pointed out that Mumbai recorded 2,411 cases on September 17 but for the next four days, the tally of fresh infections remained somewhere static. In fact, on September 21, it dropped by around 552 cases. In addition, the state also reported more recoveries in the same period.

“Our fresh infections didn’t go up and have remained somewhere around 21,000 a day in the last four days. We have crossed over 10,000 recoveries and for all the four days. Our number of recoveries was higher than fresh infections,” said Suresh Kakani, additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC.

On September 19, 20 and 21, the state reported 2,211, 2,236, 1,837 and 1,628cases respectively. In contrast, recoveries in the same period were 5,105, 5,038, 2,728 and 1,669 respectively, according to the data released by the BMC.

Last week, BMC issued a directive instructing all public and private hospitals that no asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patient shall be given admission to ensure prompt availability of beds for the needy and genuinely deserving symptomatic patients. All asymptomatic patients admitted into various public and private hospitals shall be urgently discharged. “Active cases dropped due to the new discharged policy. The city has nearly 60-70% of Covid-19 patients who are either asymptomatic or exhibit mild to very mild symptoms. Such cases may not require hospital admission,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health official, BMC.

In a minor change in the discharge policy, pre-symptomatic or those with mild symptoms admitted at CCC-2 facilities can be discharged without testing 10 days after onset of symptoms or if they have not had fever in the last three days. The policy states patients with moderate symptoms should be admitted to an oxygen bed, and they too can be discharged without testing 10 days after onset of symptoms.