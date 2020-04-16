Coronavirus in Mumbai: ABP Majha scribe is booked for story on trains to nowhere

Mumbai: After the police were forced to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse well over a 1,000 migrant workers who had gathered outside Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon demanding that they be allowed to return to their native villages and towns, the Bandra Police registered three cases late on Tuesday night in connection with the distressing episode. The police have arrested 11 persons so far, as part of its investigation into the incident.

Among the three cases registered was a First Information Report (FIR) filed against a journalist with a prominent Marathi news channel, who, the police alleged, had run an inaccurate report about special trains being operated by the Railways.

The Osmanabad-based journalist has been arrested by the police. In an official statement, the news channel has expressed ``shock and ``dismay at the arrest of the journalist.

It said reports connecting the crowd at Bandra to a news report run by the channel were ``entirely misconceived and were being circulated with the sole intention of baselessly maligning the channel. It said the story was broadcast in public interest and on the basis of valid documents and information.

On Tuesday afternoon, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended the lockdown till May 3, over a thousand daily wage earners assembled near Bandra railway station and squatted on the road, demanding arrangement of transport facilities so that they could go back to their native towns and villages.

The police had to eventually resort to lathi charge to disperse them from the spot. A preliminary FIR was first lodged at Bandra police station against 800-1000 unidentified people who had gathered in the area.

A further probe revealed that Dubey, a Navi Mumbai resident and head of the Uttar Bharatiya Mahapanchayat, had uploaded a video on social media and asked migrant workers from north India to gather at Kurla Terminus on April 18, to demand that they be sent back to their native place.

The police detained Dubey from his Airoli residence and brought him to Bandra, where he was booked under sections 117, 153(a), 188, 269, 270, 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. He was then arrested and produced before a local magistrate’s court, where he was remanded to police custody till April 21.

The Bandra police alleged that a detailed investigation then revealed that a journalist with a leading Marathi news channel had run an inaccurate report about special trains being run for migrant workers to return to their native places.