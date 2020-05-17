Coronavirus in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray explains why Wankhede won't become a COVID-19 quarantine centre

On Sunday, Environment and Tourism Minister in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, quashed the reports which claimed that Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will used as a COVID-19 quarantine centre.

In a reply to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Thackeray said that due to the approaching monsoons, the grounds won't be usable as they have a have a mud base. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Sanjay ji, we can’t take the grounds of the stadiums or playgrounds because they have a mud base and they won’t be usable during monsoons. An open space with a solid/ concrete base is usable and it’s being done already."

Raut had earlier suggested to use the city's Brabourne Stadium as a COVID-19 quarantine centre as there were reports of using Wankhede Stadium for the same purpose.