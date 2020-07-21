Coronavirus in Mumbai: A grades for B ward; Rises above challenges posed by its congested areas, has the lowest case count

South Mumbai’s B-ward, home to 1.5 lakh people living in congested areas such as Dongri, Masjid Bunder and Bhendi Bazaar, has risen above the challenges associated with a high population density and emerged as a model for other wards to replicate in the battle against COVID-19.

Of all 24 administrative wards of the BMC in the city, B-ward has reported the least number of COVID-19 cases till date, not even breaching the 1,000-cases mark, four months since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Maharashtra. While K-East ward (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East) sits at the top of the list with 6,715 cases reported till date, B-ward enjoys the distinction of having the minimum cases, with 909 COVID-19 cases till date. C-ward, which covers areas such as Mumbadevi and Bhuleshwar, has the second lowest tally at 1,500 cases.

According to BMC data, B-ward currently has only 176 active cases, 50 of which have been reported over the past week. The ward has a growth rate of 0.7 per cent and its doubling period for cases stands at 86 days.

Local representatives attribute the success in containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection to the discipline of the residents of the ward and pro-active preventive measures.