Coronavirus in Mumbai: A grades for B ward; Rises above challenges posed by its congested areas, has the lowest case count

South Mumbai’s B-ward, home to 1.5 lakh people living in congested areas such as Dongri, Masjid Bunder and Bhendi Bazaar, has risen above the challenges associated with a high population density and emerged as a model for other wards to replicate in the battle against COVID-19.
Of all 24 administrative wards of the BMC in the city, B-ward has reported the least number of COVID-19 cases till date, not even breaching the 1,000-cases mark, four months since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Maharashtra. While K-East ward (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East) sits at the top of the list with 6,715 cases reported till date, B-ward enjoys the distinction of having the minimum cases, with 909 COVID-19 cases till date. C-ward, which covers areas such as Mumbadevi and Bhuleshwar, has the second lowest tally at 1,500 cases.
According to BMC data, B-ward currently has only 176 active cases, 50 of which have been reported over the past week. The ward has a growth rate of 0.7 per cent and its doubling period for cases stands at 86 days.
Local representatives attribute the success in containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection to the discipline of the residents of the ward and pro-active preventive measures.
"The discipline of the citizens and their awareness about the importance of staying indoors have helped the administration curb the spread of the virus. People barely stepped out during the lockdown period and followed the rules, which helped us in containing the spread," B ward (224) Congress corporator Afreen Javed told The Free Press Journal.
Javed said once a case was detected in the ward, civic volunteers joined hands with BMC officials and took part in aggressive door-to-door testing, due to which fast-paced contact tracing was possible in the ward.
"Knowing senior citizens are vulnerable, utmost care was taken towards them. The senior citizens were restricted from using community toilets and were encouraged to use personal toilets," said Javed.
"B ward is a congested ward. The BMC has, therefore, worked majorly on building the immunity of residents. Strips of vitamin tablets and vials of Arscenicum Album-30 were distributed among the citizens of this ward, which also helped the purpose," said the corporator.
Dongri and Bhendi Bazaar have some of the largest market spaces in the city, which see a daily floating population of nearly 20-25 lakh people. However, due to the enforcement of the lockdown, all businesses and shops were closed for three months, which resulted in a major drop in footfall in these areas.
"The enforcement of the lockdown has helped this ward significantly, because most of the market areas were closed, due to which we were able to curb the spread,” said a senior BMC official of the ward.
Congress corporator Nikita Nikam, B ward (223), said it was marinating hygiene and regular sanitisation drives in public spaces that had done the trick.
"The regular sanitisation drives and usage of disinfectants have kept the virus at bay. Also, there were almost no people on the roads. Hence, there was no littering and garbage was not disposed of in public spaces. Maintaining hygiene has played a huge role,” said Nikam.
"The floating population in B ward is not as high as other wards with large commercial areas. Most of the commercial entities are run by local people, and the local residents have shown more discipline by not stepping out and adhering to the rules of the lockdown," added the corporator.
*B Ward is home to 1.5 lakh people*It has congested areas such as Dongri, Masjid Bunder and Bhendi Bazaar *It has the distinction of having the minimum cases -- 909 -- till date*Credit goes to discipline of citizens and their willingness to stay indoors
