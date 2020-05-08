Coronavirus in Mumbai: 77 inmates and 26 prison staff test positive after Arthur Road Jail cook infects others

To prevent the spread of the virus in jails, the state government had decided to release on parole some 5,000 prisoners who have been sentenced to less than seven years' imprisonment, Deshmukh added. According to prison officials, 200 inmates and 20 jail staff were tested after a 47-year-old undertrial inmate and two jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 initially. A team from J J Hospital collected swabs of the inmates and jail staff on Monday.

Prison authorities are yet to identify the source of the infection, but suspect it to be through the delivery of essentials to the prison, that was continuing along with the entry of the civic body's garbage collectors and sanitation workers. It is suspected that a jail cook, who collected the deliveries, had contracted the virus and transmitted it to the 47-yearold inmate who first tested positive. This inmate’s barrack was just opposite the jail's kitchen.

Proximity to Kasturba Hospital, the city's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital could also be one the reasons behind the possible spread, prison officials speculated. Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the city, prison authorities have taken several preventive measures. Before the country-wide lockdown, on March 17, Arthur Road jail has stopped accepting new inmates and diverted them to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. From mid-April, the jail was completely locked and no staff was allowed to leave the jail, and those who had gone out of jail were quarantined for 14 days before they were allowed inside again.