Coronavirus in Mumbai: 65 years old succumbs to virus

Mumbai: A day after the death of a 68- year-old Filipino man who had tested negative for coronavirus after treatment, a 65- year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Monday night at Kasturba Hospital.

With this, the death toll of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has gone up to three.

With 10 fresh cases reported, the number of cases in the state rose to 107 on Tuesday, even as the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 12 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Kasturba Hospital had been cured, of who eight were being discharged.

Of the 10 new cases, five were in Mumbai, three in Pune, and one each in Satara and Ahmednagar. Mumbai has reported 41 cases till date, while there are 18 in Pune, 12 in PimpriChinchwad, 5 each in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali, 4 each in Yavatmal, Sangli, and Nagpur, 3 each in Thane and Ahmednagar, two in Satara, and one each in Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune district and Vasai-Virar.