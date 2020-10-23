Coronavirus in Mumbai: 56-yr-old cop dies of COVID-19, toll reaches 88

Mumbai: A 56-year-old police constable attached to Vile Parle police station succumbed to the novel coronavirus early on Friday. Dilip Bhikaji Kadam, 56, who had no comorbidities, had developed breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to the virus two weeks later, marking the 88th death in Mumbai Police force.

According to police, Kadam, a resident of Kalina, was sent on a mandatory leave after the Commissioner of Police had instructed all its personnel above the age of 55 years to stay home, but had willingly resumed work. Kadam, however, developed breathing issues on October 8, and was asked to check himself. He was admitted at the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital, where his COVID test results came positive a week later.

Kadam was then shifted to the Andheri-based Seven Hills Hospital, where he was under treatment. Early on Friday, around 12.30 am, Kadam breathed his last and succumbed to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, who has tested negative for the virus.

Kadam is fondly remembered by his colleagues as a fit and jolly person, who had no comorbidities but only a helpful nature. Meanwhile, as many as 69 new Covid-19 cases were reported from the Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state police to 26,057.