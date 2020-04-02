Coronavirus in Mumbai: 52-year-old BMC sanitization worker posted at Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19

Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, reported its second case of coronavirus, which has infected over 1900 in India so far. The 52-year-old man, who reportedly died of COVID-19 was a BMC sanitization worker.
The 52-year-old man resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told new agency ANI. 52-year-old man who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is now stable. The BMC sanitization worker's family and 23 colleagues have been advised to home quarantine themselves.
On Wednesday, one positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai. The infected patient, a 56 year-old man is now undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. The BMC said that the person is a 56-year-old male from Shahu Nagar in Dharavi, which is a densely populated area and known as the largest slum area in Asia.
The total number positive cases rose to 338 in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 16 to 17. The state has so far notched 17 Covid-19 deaths, comprising patients from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Buldhana.
In the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat scare, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged that all types of religious or social gatherings should be avoided to avoid a Delhi-like situation in Maharashtra.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,965. The confirmed cases in the country has risen by 328 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active coronavirus cases is 1,764. So far, the pandemic has claimed 50 lives in the country.
(Inputs from Agencies)
