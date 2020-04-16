Coronavirus in Mumbai: 51-year-old GRP constable wins battle against virus

Mumbai: In a major relief to the Government Railway Police (GRP), their lone policeman, who was hospitalised after being declared positive for CoVID-19, has won his battle against the virus and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

After the constable tested positive for CoVID-19, at least 27 policemen from CSMT police station were quarantined as a safety measure. Fortunately, they didn’t contract the virus.

The 52-year-old constable attached to CSMT police station was tested for coronavirus on displaying similar symptoms. Following a positive test result, he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 30. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Seven Hills in Andheri. He was also put on ventilator support for a while.

The constable's wife and two children also tested negative for the disease.

GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar personally monitored his treatment. "Even a constable is our family member and we are happy that he is now fully recovered," said Sengaonkar.

How the constable contracted the virus is still a mystery. On March 20, two days before the first lockdown was announced in the state halting all the trains, 16 persons with a home quarantine stamp were traced at CSMT railway station.